Kuai Kitchen Is Now Serving In Bandra, Drop By Now!

Now open in Bandra - Khar, Kuai Kitchen is here to cater to your Asian / Oriental food cravings. The restaurant has an indoor and outdoor section. The menu showcases sushi, dumplings, soups, appetizers and mains with Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian options. My visit was along the sides of a seafood inclusion in the order. Fresh, tasty and well-cooked seafood additions. I'd recommend the following : Prawn Tempura Sushi, Steamed Chicken Wonton Soya Chilli. For mains, you could try the following pairing - Sweet and sour prawns with burnt garlic fried rice. It was a great experience dining here, service was as per industry standard I didn't have to flinch at all for anything. Looking forward to dropping by and trying out a few more dim sum variations.