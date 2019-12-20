Have A Complete Meal At Kyani And Co With Their Keema Pav And Elaichi Chai

Fast Food Restaurants

Kyani & Co.

Marine Lines, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Jer Mahal Estate, Opp. Metro Cinema, JSS Road, Marine Lines, Mumbai

Kyani and Co is a more than hundred-year-old Iranian cafe situated opposite Metro Cinema in Marine Lines, and you’ve got to have their keema pav and khaari.

Chow Down

It has a very old typical Iranian cafe style interior. The bun maska, khaari and keema pav are must-haves. Everything on their menu is extremely cheap and light on the pocket – god knows how they still manage to survive.

This place should definitely be on the list of any meat-lover because of their non-vegetarian burgers, rolls, sandwiches, and of course the keema pav. .

Sip On

Their elaichi-flavoured chai is delicious.

Anything Else?

No reservation is required and you’ll be welcomed at all times, even at 7.30am. Parking can be an issue, though.

