Visiting Pondicherry With A Friend? Stay At This Beautiful French Villa, La Closerie

Good things come in small packages, and that can be said about La Closerie as well. This boutique hotel has only six rooms, but each is done up beautifully; some even having a wooden staircase within the room leading to a mezzanine attic level. It has a sweet little pool, with bougainvillea taking up most of the brick walls.

They don’t serve meals besides breakfast {a lovely French omelette, anyone?}, but near the BnB are some of the cutest Pondicherry cafes, so you can traipse around the area, rent a cycle from near the canal and have a wonderfully swell time in Pondicherry.

If you are going with a big, big group, you can even book out the whole mansion.