A vintage villa in the midst of Pondicherry’s French quarters, La Closerie was converted into a guest-house and hotel a few years ago, and has six adorable rooms that one can crash in.
Visiting Pondicherry With A Friend? Stay At This Beautiful French Villa, La Closerie
What Is It?
How Do I Get There?
To get to Pondicherry, it’s a bit of a ride so reserve your best, longest weekend and plan your journey in advance. You’ll first have to take a flight to either Chennai or Bangalore and then drive down to Pondicherry. It would take close to four-and-a-half hours from Bangalore by car and only about two-and-a-half hours from Chennai. The drive is beautiful and scenic, so don’t forget to carry your camera on the journey.
What's So Unique About It?
Good things come in small packages, and that can be said about La Closerie as well. This boutique hotel has only six rooms, but each is done up beautifully; some even having a wooden staircase within the room leading to a mezzanine attic level. It has a sweet little pool, with bougainvillea taking up most of the brick walls.
They don’t serve meals besides breakfast {a lovely French omelette, anyone?}, but near the BnB are some of the cutest Pondicherry cafes, so you can traipse around the area, rent a cycle from near the canal and have a wonderfully swell time in Pondicherry.
If you are going with a big, big group, you can even book out the whole mansion.
Anything Else?
It will set you back by around INR 4,000 a night. Find out more by calling them on +91 84897 02210 or emailing them at lacloserie.pondichery@gmail.com. You can also take a look at the website here.
A couple of things to keep in mind are that the hotel doesn’t let you take outside food into the rooms {in case you’re a snacker, this is important information}, and that in Pondicherry, the pubs close at 10pm. The property is extremely close to the beach, so pack your beach bag, don those shades and get moving. Pondicherry awaits!
