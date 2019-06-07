La Crèma In Kandivali Does Insane Ice Cream Cones That One Surely Wouldn't Want To Miss

Ice-creams have been known as the best universal solution to beat the heat and there's nothing better than a scoop of your favourite flavour to beat the soaring temperatures in Mumbai. Now you'll wonder how to choose your flavour considering your favourite might not be restricted to just one. What if I told you that you can have them all? Yes, that's right! La Crèma, a newly opened ice-cream parlour in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali does a cone that can handle 4 of your favourite flavours (and so much more!) The Beast Cone, one of the most sought after delicacies at La Crèma consists of crushed brownies, 4 scoops of ice cream, toppings (those that will go perfect with your choice of flavours) and sauces, with waffle sticks and wafer biscuits. Feel free to customise the cone as you wish, and for those who just cannot pick a flavour, they have 3 choices (Chocolicious, Berrylicious and Nuttylicious) to pick from too! If larger-than-life ice-creams isn't your thing, don't worry! They have a wide (really wide) variety of hand-churned ice-creams (I loved the Gulkand-Almond, Variyali-Pista and Special Thandai variants), milkshakes and other desserts (Mango and Chocolate Creme) to cater to your sweet tooth. So, what are you waiting for? Head there to enjoy the Beast today!