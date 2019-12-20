A Chocolatier’s Dream Come True: Visit La Folie’s All New Cafe In Mahalakshmi!

If La Folie’s fine French style patisserie and fresh bakes have got your heart, you’ve got to check out their newest Chocolate Factory Cafe in Mahalakshmi now. Nestled inside Shakti Mill Lane, La Folie’s Chocolate Factory is a chocolate lover’s haven. The space looks immediately inviting with the soft warm hues of rustic yet comfy furniture. The glass walls of the small batch factory allow customers to watch the journey of chocolate, right from its origin - the cacao bean, to a beautiful packaged chocolate bar.

The menu is full of surprises with unique patisserie and viennoiserie products that are exclusive to the Chocolate Factory Café. You can also choose from a range of salads, pastas and tartines if you stop by for a quick lunch. Indulge in decadent tea cakes, croissants, Kouign Amman, mille fueille, and La Folie’s signature desserts and chocolates. Our eyes are glued to the chocolate drinks menu, especially the flavoured hot chocolates!