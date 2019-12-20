This Pocket Friendly Pizzeria Is Worth Revisiting!

La Pino'z Pizza: What better vibes than having smoky crisp pizzas, with a bunch of besties to hangout. Recently we had been to La Pino'z Pizza, located at A-1, New Jeevan Shanti Co-Operative Housing Society, Sector 3, Airoli, Navi Mumbai. This place has happening decors & menu is pocket-friendly & worth a try. The staff are jovial & cooperative to place orders quickly. We started with some Shakes, * Mixed of Berries: Was truly a blend of assorted berries, balanced taste & good serving. * Chocolate & Chocolate Cookie Shake: It was ultimate in presentation & sweetness overload. * Mutton Keema & Jalapeno Garlic Bread: It was a nice twist & we liked the seasonings. * Tandoori Chicken Fries: They were served steamy & full of a platter, good for sharing & lip-smacking. * African Peri Peri Chicken: It was super spicy & chicken was juicy & well marinated, every slice was crunchy & full of toppings. * La Pinoz Paneer: It was loaded with paneer chunks & finger-licking yummy to have every bite of it. Do try, it's highly recommended!