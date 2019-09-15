Tassels, Laces Or Buttons: These Shops Inside Andheri's Manish Market Are #DIYGoals

Ruchi Lace stocks up on heaps and heaps of gold laces, buttons, embroidery laces and more, all at a really affordable cost. They have latkans, and at least 50 types of golden laces in different sizes and shapes. One can easily get their saree border from here, or spice up their dupattas with the gotas lying around the shop.

Price: INR 100 for nine metres (Golden ones), Thick laces for INR 300 per nine metres and INR 50 a pair for the latkans.