Bottoms Up: Your Guide To Ladies' Nights Around Town

img-gallery-featured

Shortcut

Down with a case of midweek blues? Okay ladies, strap up those heels, get out those dresses and head out for a night filled with dancing and *free* drinks! Make the nights all about you with these bars. 

District Lounge

Things are better when there are free drinks involved. Make your way with your girlfriends to District Lounge and avail free cocktails from 7 PM to 9 PM every Wednesday. 

Know more here
Pubs

District Lounge - The Shalimar Hotel

3.9

The Shalimar Hotel, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

image-map-default

Cavalli The Lounge

Thursdays are all about the ladies at Cavalli The Lounge! Dance the night away and enjoy drinks on the house till 11 PM. Don’t forget to dress up fancy! 

Know more here

Lounges

Cavalli The Lounge

4.1

Heera Panna Mall, 2nd Floor, Next to Lake Solitaire, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Rodeo Drive - Peninsula Redpine

Free shots, cocktails, wine and a whole lot of dancing! Yes, we’re complete fans of Ladies Night at Rodeo Drive. Head over every Thursday, and enjoy a nice time with your ladies from 8 PM until midnight. 

Know more here

Bars

Rodeo Drive - Peninsula Redpine

4.1

Peninsula Redpine, Near Airport Road Metro Station, Marol, Mumbai

image-map-default

Craftbar

All the sangria lovers, say aye! Craftbar’s ladies night has free sangrias every Wednesday, and you can order as many as you want. This, coupled with a night filled with dancing - what more could we ask for? 

Know more here

#LBBTip – The offer lasts for only 2 hours, so you might want to keep an eye on your watch.

Bars

Craftbar

4.1

Hallmark Business Plaza, Unit 1-C, Near Chetna College, Jagat Vidya Marg, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Mansion Bar & Lounge

Dancing away the night with unlimited sangria to keep you going isn’t that bad an idea, is it? Of course not! We love Wednesday evenings at Mansion Bar & Lounge.

Know more here

Lounges

Mansion Bar & Lounge

4.2

O2 Commercial Towers, A Wing, 5th Floor, Opp. Asha Nagar, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default