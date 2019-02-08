Down with a case of midweek blues? Okay ladies, strap up those heels, get out those dresses and head out for a night filled with dancing and *free* drinks! Make the nights all about you with these bars.
Bottoms Up: Your Guide To Ladies' Nights Around Town
District Lounge
Things are better when there are free drinks involved. Make your way with your girlfriends to District Lounge and avail free cocktails from 7 PM to 9 PM every Wednesday.Know more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Cavalli The Lounge
Thursdays are all about the ladies at Cavalli The Lounge! Dance the night away and enjoy drinks on the house till 11 PM. Don’t forget to dress up fancy!
Know more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Rodeo Drive - Peninsula Redpine
Free shots, cocktails, wine and a whole lot of dancing! Yes, we’re complete fans of Ladies Night at Rodeo Drive. Head over every Thursday, and enjoy a nice time with your ladies from 8 PM until midnight.
Know more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Craftbar
All the sangria lovers, say aye! Craftbar’s ladies night has free sangrias every Wednesday, and you can order as many as you want. This, coupled with a night filled with dancing - what more could we ask for?
Know more here.
#LBBTip – The offer lasts for only 2 hours, so you might want to keep an eye on your watch.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Mansion Bar & Lounge
Dancing away the night with unlimited sangria to keep you going isn’t that bad an idea, is it? Of course not! We love Wednesday evenings at Mansion Bar & Lounge.
Know more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
