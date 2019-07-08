Ladies! Now You Have A Bar Specially Designed For You

With super quirky interiors and light music being played, the vibe at Invincible Boudoir & Jardin is just perfect for an amazing date night. It's located at Hill Road where you'll also find many other places apart from this one. The service is super quick, never have I received my food minutes after ordering a fantastic impression already. For starters, we went for Crispy Chicken Poppers and Thai Style Chicken. Both of them were amazing. Loved the dip being served with the poppers, it highlights the crispness of chicken even more for some reason. Perfectly marinated, tender meat cooked very well. Chef has done an amazing job. For mains, we had the Roti Canai with Seafood Kedgeree. The Kedgeree had my heart at the very first bite. Squids, Crabs, Fish it's an amalgamation of them all. Fantastic dish altogether. For desserts, we had Bailey's Parfait and Tiramisu. Bailey's one was curated so well, couldn't resist it at all. They also have really good cocktails, bar manager has designed an amazing menu. The chef here is one gem of a person, she'll make sure whatever you order is made to perfection. Overall we had an amazing time, definitely visiting them again.