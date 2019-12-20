Ladies, You Can Get Unlimited Sangrias Till Midnight At This Andheri Bar

No, we aren’t joking. Bombay Cocktail Bar is being super nice to the ladies in the city and has come up with this fantastic deal. All the women can walk in 7pm onward and avail free, unlimited sangrias all the way till midnight. That means five hours of unlimited, free booze {#majorfeels}. Wait, there’s more – the best dressed lady will also win a bottle of champagne. Now isn’t this freaking awesome?