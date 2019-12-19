Best Of Both Worlds: Party With Your Tribe Or Enjoy Your Time Being Along At This Private Pad In Karjat

This home in Karjat is named after the owner's daughter, and the exterior of the property has colorful bricks and stones carved on the walls. The interior has a humble appeal to it. If you're someone who isn't looking for lavish rooms and just want a cozy nook for yourself that feels like home, then Laisha's is apt for you.

They've got a huge garden space that receives a lot of sunshine, and the caretakers can arrange for barbecue for you in case you're interested. There's a dance floor with discotheque-like lighting arrangement, and if you're coming in a group, all you've gotta do is approach the owner to set this up for you. For those of you who'd like to bring out the sportsmen in them, Laisha's has a basketball court, facilities for football, table tennis, volleyball, badminton, and indoor board games too. There are books in the house for if you want to curl up inside and read book or two. And the tariff per night is just INR 4,500 per night. We'd suggest you plan a trip super soon!