Lakeside Camping and Water Sports By Mischief Treks

Lakeside Camping and Water Sports By Mischief Treks

₹ 1400 upwards

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

11:45 AM - 10:00 AM

Igatpuri

Address: Maharashtra

What's Happening?

Think of a lake deep in the heart of the forest, way from all the bustle of the cities and roads, birds chirping, breeze and breath taking view. Mesmerizing sunset and home style cooked simple food awaits us at our destination. Unlike most camping locations that are extremely overcrowded, Mischief Treks Camping location is comparatively still untouched. It offers the ‘real’ camping experience. If you are looking for “hotel-with-cloth-walls” type of commercial camping experience we suggest you should try our Bhandardhara or Pawna Campsites. This campsite is a basic campsite so one needs to manage expectations accordingly. Do not expect fairy-lights, DJ, Rave party, Club-Music, Waiters etc.

Ticket A (without pickup/drop ) = Rs.1400/-

Ticket B (includes pickup/drop ) = Rs.1800/-

How’s the venue?

Location : Igatpuri

Date : Every Saturday after Monsoon

Category : Collaborated Camping

Price

