Date Night In Powai? Here's Where You Can Chow Down With A Beautiful Lakeview

This fancy place in Powai can be slightly heavy on your pocket. But, a must try for Italian cuisine lovers. This restaurant is known best for its Italian cuisine which is served with a contemporary twist. If you’re more of a brunch person, you might want to plan your date on a Sunday.

Their Sunday brunches bring an assortment of Italian food with fruity Sangria. Be ready to be spoilt for choices here, as there’s something for every taste buds. On a diet? They have a range of crisp salads with a variety of dressings available.

Seafood lover? There’s enough variety for that too. So we’re saying make your date a romantic one by enjoying the scenic view of Powai lake and sipping sparkling wine in this 5-star restaurant located at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel.

However, if you’re looking for Indian or Chinese cuisine, under the same roof there’s Lake View Café, which offers services at the same price range as the latter.