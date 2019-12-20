Time To Rejoice, Bibliophiles: Get Books From INR 99 At L'amour

L’amour was first a lending library on wheels started by Muntoo, where he drove this van full of books from Powai to Andheri 15 years ago. Now in a more permanent space, L’amour works as a library and book store from its corner inside the massive Hiranandani Complex as part of the enclosed Heera Panna mall (the Powai edition.)

In this two-floored shop, you will find very good quality secondhand copies of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and a little share of comic and graphic novels as well. The books are neatly categorized by authors, and copies start at INR 99 and go up to about INR 200-300, depending on the book. Got any extra books? Sell them to this library. You should definitely drop by and pick up a paperback or two.