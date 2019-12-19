Men, Do You Fancy Floral Shorts? Raid This Parel Shop Now

Latest Fashion truly lives up to its name when it comes to stocking up on the trendiest pieces for men. We spotted cotton shorts in floral prints for INR 450, along with army and khakhi pants for INR 800. The fabric was excellent and the patterns, super stylish. They've also got formal shirts, but we'd suggest you go for their trousers and tees instead. The colours are on point, and the prints are non-tacky, hence making our experience in the shop very worth it. This is a small, local local shop in Parel that we honestly didn't think we would stumble upon. But we're really glad we did. We think their collection of floral shorts are oh-so-summer friendly, and worth adding to your closet!