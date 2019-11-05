Vegetarions, Rejoice? This Restaurant In Kandivali Offers Great Comfort Food!

Crave junction is the latest addition to the Kandivali vegetarian jewels. It is located on the SV road. Been there on a pleasant Monday evening. Coming to the food we tried: Apple coffee: No words for it. It was just too good. The coffee with apple juice, cinnamon, and cardamom. I loved it so much had to order 1 more. Must try. Mexican tart: The tarts are prepared in house, hence bit thick and more crispy which was an added advantage, it was amazing, tarts filled with Mexican rice, sour cream, salsa, and cheese sauce. Trio hummus: Pesto, garlic and peri-peri hummus with pita bread. All three of them were good in taste but I liked the pesto one most. Shaolin paneer pizza: Thin crust pizza loaded with paneer, onion, capsicum, and cheese.. good in taste. Cheese Chilli pakoras: Perfect for the weather, crispy pakoras filled with cheese and chilli.. served with chilli flavored mayo. Definitely worth trying. Choco lava sundae: One of the best lava cakes I had in Kandivali Borivali. It was so amazing and I can go again, just for their apple coffee This place is perfect to chill with friends over great food and good service.