Get Your Latest Summer Footwear From Street Style Store!

This online store gives you the liberty to pick 3 trendiest and prettiest pair of summer footwear for just INR 999. Sounds exciting right? You also can pick just 1 pair of footwear for INR 499. So this is basically how it works: Go on the website and click on 3 shoes for 999 section. Select your size which ranges from 34 to 42 and you'll see all the footwears available in your size. Add the ones you love to your cart (which is gonna be a tough task cuz you will love everything you see😝) Once you have added 3 footwears the total price will automatically drop from INR 1497 to INR 999. This is when you add all products worth for INR 499. In case of products worth for INR 599 you get each product for INR 443 instead of 333 But most of the attractive products are available for INR 499 so you don't have to worry about that. Street style store also has an offline store in Hauz Khas village, Delhi. So if you are a Delhite make sure to check this store out. They also have clothing as well as jewellery range more on that on upcoming posts. They have various payment options ranging from net banking, credit/debit cards, mobile wallets and also COD.