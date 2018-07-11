No More Baarish Woes: 4 Places That Deliver Chai Home

We’re already a fan of the pancakes and waffles from Tea Villa Cafe, but their tea offerings are pretty good as well. From Oolang tea (rose oolong, made out of rose petals), Fruit Infusion tea {mango & strawberry, a tropical delight}, and even the simpler Indian teas, we’re salivating for a steaming cuppa. They do deliver in and around Bandra, however, there is a minimum delivery amount of INR 150.

Need to know: They only deliver from Bandra to Santacruz West.

Where: Find the outlet closest to you here.

Price: INR 75 upwards per cup