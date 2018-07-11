The poetic season of monsoon is here, and so is the season of ‘garam chai’. Chai works every time. Want to curl up and read a book? Have chai. Deadline at work? Chai. Friends or bae over? Chai. Chai is the answer to everything, and we at LBB are huge chai fans. So we decided to check out the places that deliver chai straight to our desks, so sit back, relax and…chai.
No More Baarish Woes: 4 Places That Deliver Chai Home
What Is It?
The Pantry
Not only do we love the healthy salads from this place, it’s our new favourite place for tea. From scented herbal teas and Vrindavan farm tea, to Himalayan Nettle, it’s got something for everyone. However, they only deliver in Fort area.
Price: INR 105 upwards per cup
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Tea Villa Cafe
We’re already a fan of the pancakes and waffles from Tea Villa Cafe, but their tea offerings are pretty good as well. From Oolang tea (rose oolong, made out of rose petals), Fruit Infusion tea {mango & strawberry, a tropical delight}, and even the simpler Indian teas, we’re salivating for a steaming cuppa. They do deliver in and around Bandra, however, there is a minimum delivery amount of INR 150.
Need to know: They only deliver from Bandra to Santacruz West.
Where: Find the outlet closest to you here.
Price: INR 75 upwards per cup
- Price for two: ₹ 900
XVII Tea Room
The name speaks for itself, as Tea Room in Bandra is literally – a room offering various flavours of tea from around the world. From lemon berry, to masala chai, to even saffron cardamom tea – they have it all. We recommend their hot flavoured tea selection- especially mulled apple tea and spiced guava tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Kettle & Keg
Kettle & Keg is a tiny space in Khar and they do delicious and amazing hot chai. From lemongrass to cardamom and saffron and even Kashmiri Kahwa. It comes packed in a bottle, easy to pour and can serve four to eight cups.
They currently only deliver in and around Bandra.
Price: INR 150 upwards for a bottle serving four cups
Comments (0)