LBB Exclusive: 20% Off On A Fascinating Marine Walk With Mumbai Riders

Love nature and don't get a chance to explore it much in the city? This Marine Walk along Mumbai's shorelines offers an insight into the fascinating marine life that inhabits our shores.

Conducted by two marine experts, the walk starts at the Haji Ali Dargah and over the 1.5 hour program, you'll get a chance to explore the shoreline, stop to examine and spot the marine life, and also get a chance to ask and discuss your questions on what you've spotted. Keep an eye out and you'll spot sea sponges, snails, hermit crabs and more. As you walk the shores of Haji Ali, right next to the iconic Dargah, you'll get a chance to see all of these when the tide retreats and reveals rock pools and crevices with entire communities of marine life.

So if you're a nature enthusiast or simply curious about the marine and ecological life along Mumbai's shores and wish to learn more about this fascinating habitat with fellow enthusiasts, sign up soon! As an added bonus, we have a great offer for LBB users, who are getting 20% off the ticket cost when they book on LBB.