LBB Exclusive: Open-Air Friends Marathon At Magari Cafe At INR 250

Friends fans, this one's for you! Magari Cafe is all set to host a screening of hit show Friends on their open-air terrace. Settle in under a pretty canopy on lounge cushions and watch your fave 6 go through life's ups and downs with all the humor and heart over a special 2.5 hour marathon.

Snuggle up on the cozy terrace under the stars and take along your bae or bestie for a fun evening out. If we had to pick a relaxing way to spend a Sunday evening, this is definitely it! As an added bonus, you get popcorn on the house.

If you feel peckish, we suggest you order off their menu. We hear the coffee's awesome or opt for a hearty pasta. For those winter feels, go ahead and order the hot chocolate!

Friends + popcorn + terrace movie screening equals a fab Sunday evening with your besties or bae. P.S. They are pet-friendly so you can bring along your doggo too!