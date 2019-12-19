We Love This Brand's Earthy Handwoven Apparel & So Should You

We enter the tiny work studio on the terrace of a Khar building, and are greeted by a pretty workspace set up by the designer and fashion stylist. Beautiful dresses, jumpsuits and tops in shades of grey, black and white adorn the two racks at display, with fairy lights in empty Old Monk bottles.

All her products, which include the Sitara cutout dress {the back of which resembles the cut of the musical instrument}, a dhoti-style dress, block pants, and the ikat jumpsuit, are created using handwoven cotton and fabrics.

It’s casual-wear with breathable fabrics, which makes it perfect for all seasons of Mumbai.

