New Juice Bar Vibe Liquiteria In Bandra Will Skip The Gluten, Sugar And Dairy

Started off by Shaan Mayal, eat healthy but drink healthier is the concept behind Vibe.

The smoothies section will have at least five to eight smoothies on offer. With a focus on smoothies using non-dairy products, expect lush coconut milk, nut milk, fresh fruits and veggies like kale for the flavours in the smoothies. It’s an ideal go-to place for ones looking to skip lactose altogether. With a berries-heavy menu, all sorts of exotic berries like raspberry, blackcurrant, blueberry, cranberry etc. will be used for the smoothies.

However, the menu will only be digital as the idea is to use ingredients which are seasonal. So if mangoes are in seasons, expect a mango-themed smoothie which will be updated on the menu. Apart from this, they will be serving gourmet salads – each salad customised individually. Sourcing ingredients like kale leaves, spinach, avocado, mint leaves and black rice, Vibe will aim to provide purely vegan food to its patrons for a quick bite or drop by.