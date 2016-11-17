Seven Unique Brews In Mumbai Every Coffee-Lover Needs To Try Today

Indigo Deli in Colaba has an extensive list of coffee they serve – all sourced organically from around India and the world. For the coffee addict, a fun fact, they have French press coffee – so if you like it bitter and dark, head here.

Our favourite is the delectable Monsoon Malabar – and it’s as tasty, musky and exotic as it sounds. The beans have been sourced from the Malabar coasts of South Indian coastline – and it offers a very neutral taste with the coffee beans continual exposure to the monsoon winds and rains – which makes them lose their acidity.

Price: INR 215