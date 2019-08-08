The Vegetarian's Guide To Finding Juicy, Delicious Momos In Mumbai

A tiny roadside stall stationed outside the Lower Parel Station, this one had us reminiscing of our Dilli momos. Choose from the vegetarian momos with fillings of cabbage, onions and more or the paneer momos. Both are super affordable, served with a generous amount of homemade tomato and garlic chili chutney. Be warned, it’s not for the weak-hearted.

#LBBTip: The stall is open from 5.30pm until 10.30 pm (unless he runs out of his momos which do happen, especially over the weekend).