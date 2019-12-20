Satiate Your Seafood Cravings at Aradhana Coastal Near Khar Station

Although quite a prominent place, people still tend to miss it among the pubs {we understand how that can happen}. At Aradhana, you’ll be welcomed with Kokum sharbat and the menu startles you with the variety – just like any other Malwani menu.

The seafood has to be the sole reason to visit this place. It is similar to Jai Hind but not as legendary {as of now}. Their Surmai thali is revered for its flavours. A must try is their ghee roast delicacies – chicken {INR 325} and crab thali for INR 325 {it runs out quick so order in advance}. For the rare breed of liver lovers, there’s chicken liver thali at INR 325. Guess what’s for dessert? Hokey Pokey ice cream at INR 65.