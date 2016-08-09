What To Buy At Wayword & Wise, The Best-Curated Bookshop In The City

We loved their food section the most. Besides including the classics by Pooja Dhingra, Jamie Oliver, Anthony Bourdain and others, we spotted Jerusalem: A Cookbook {INR 4,500}, a culinary exploration of a land which is a melting pot of Muslim , Jewish, Arab, Christian and Armenian communities.

For the music lovers, check out their copy of the Kurt Cobain Journals {INR 1,372}. This collection of writings and drawings by the musicians includes revealing poetry, doodles and heartfelt letters sent to other musicians. There’s also a lot for graphic novel lovers – we were dazzled by their copy of Aya: Love In Yop City {INR 1,297}, the final three chapters of the French Aya story, episodes never before seen in English.

We also enjoyed their selection by Pushkin Press {a publishing houses whose works are rarely seen in Mumbai bookshops} such as Journey Into The Past by Stefan Zweig {INR 550, and The Monocle Guide To Better Living, a collection of writing, reports and tips on simply living a better life {INR 4,254}.