LBBPicks: Hot Pork Miso Ramen At One Street Over

The One Street Over menu is always a work in progress. This latest step is no different, but we’re bookmarking this new menu as a welcome addition {for when we want to have a drink but it’s also pouring outside} because of their new ramen bowls.

If you’ve already sampled the ramen at The Fatty Bao and at Tatami nearby, give this a shot. One Street Over is serving three varieties – the Spicy Chicken Tsukemen, the Pork Miso Ramen and the Tempura Vegetable Udon.

We recommend the pork version – served with whole-wheat ramen noodles with pork belly and soft poached egg – but vegetarians can also warm their hands on the soy dashi, tempura crunch and scallions combo of the Tempura Vegetable Udon.