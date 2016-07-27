One Street Over has launched a new monsoon menu complete with comfort food like hot bowls of ramen and desserts including vanilla ‘man buns’.
#LBBPicks: Hot Pork Miso Ramen At One Street Over
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
What We're Loving
The One Street Over menu is always a work in progress. This latest step is no different, but we’re bookmarking this new menu as a welcome addition {for when we want to have a drink but it’s also pouring outside} because of their new ramen bowls.
If you’ve already sampled the ramen at The Fatty Bao and at Tatami nearby, give this a shot. One Street Over is serving three varieties – the Spicy Chicken Tsukemen, the Pork Miso Ramen and the Tempura Vegetable Udon.
We recommend the pork version – served with whole-wheat ramen noodles with pork belly and soft poached egg – but vegetarians can also warm their hands on the soy dashi, tempura crunch and scallions combo of the Tempura Vegetable Udon.
What Else?
They’re also serving steamed baos, as well as a Paleo Seafood Pho {served with calamari noodles and viet pho garnish}, and savoury pancakes with zucchini, no gluten, and served with squash, jalapeno, scallions and sesame soy.
For dessert, we recommend finishing things off with the Vanilla Man Bun – a freshly baked bun served with vanilla ice cream, streusel, cereal and condensed milk.
Price: INR 400 upwards
