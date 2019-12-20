Does Your Work Gang Need A Break? This Spa Service Will Come To Your Office

We found the perfect solution to ease your stress – a massage session that’ll happen in your office. Power Spa is a service that’ll set up a no-stress zone in your office by encouraging you to plonk yourself on a chair – only to get a massage. Yes, not for a meeting or a brainstorming session but some off time from work.

Here's how it works: they’ll set up a chair where you and your colleagues/friends or family can enjoy a relaxing massage for 10 to 15 minutes per therapy, these are available in packages of five hours. Once you call them, they’ll setup your required number of chairs and there will be trained therapists coming along.

They offer a range of different therapies that you can choose from including foot reflexology, back massage, neck massage, nail art and also a pop-up salon. They are available across 35 cities in India, too. How cool is that?

This works as a great team relaxation idea as well as a wedding gift. If you like, you can also setup the coolest birthday party with this.

Pricing: They have two options for corporate setups. In the first one they do the entire set up complete with decor, aroma candles, artificial flowers and a zen environment. This is a 5-hour package where they will set up up to two spa stations that can accommodate upto 45 people in rotation at INR 25,000.

The second option, they will send massage therapists to your office and you will need to set up chairs for the same. This is also a 5-hour package and will cost you INR 12,000 for two therapists. You can opt for two separate therapies here as well, depending on the number of employees and time you have at hand.