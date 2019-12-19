Watch a Gig, Get A Tattoo And Paint A Mural At Studio 62 In Goregaon

The promoters of this creative hub hail from distinct artistic backgrounds and the idea was to bring the creative community together for collaborations. Apart from being a 850 sq ft establishment where artists meet each other and brainstorm on ideas and possibilities, the studio also offers professional services such as mural and graffiti painting, wall paintings, tattoos and more.

Started in 2012 and nearing four years of existence, the studio always preferred to keep a low profile and has hosted stand up and music gigs to keep the ‘burbies entertained. They’re also planning to host magic gigs in the near future.