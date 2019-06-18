A little bit of Paris At Le 15 Petit Cafe in Mumbai!

Your trip to Mumbai is incomplete without visiting Le 15 cafe & patisserie. Well known for its macaroons, this happy place gives us a glimpse of Paris. The story of Le15 starts out in the 15e arrondissement of Paris, Le15, where the Founder & Head Chef of Patisserie, Pooja Dhingra, first thought of bringing a little bit of her happy place, Paris to Mumbai, her hometown, through the language she loved and knew the best dessert. Founded in 2010, Le15 started as a small patisserie that retailed cupcakes & macarons but today it is well known for its food & dessert in India. It’s a little bit of Paris, it’s a little bit of home and your happy place. I recommend you to try- - Their macaroons are to die for- Paan flavour, Mango Cheesecake, Rose - Cupcake- Cold Coffee, Almond Butterscotch - Chicken Tartine- The sandwich was well loaded on a slice of Ciabatta bread. Topped with chicken, veggies, a drizzle of olive oil and nuts - Spicy Raclette- Potato and cheese sandwich with nuts