Le15 Café Has A New Menu, And We've Got All The Sweet Details

Created by Pooja Dhingra and Pablito Agular, this menu is as tempting as before, but with a lot more to choose from. Not only have they added dishes to the menu, they’ve made many of them gluten-free and eggless too.

You will find burgers made in brioche bun, croissants and more sandwiches and salad types on this menu {anyone curious for quinoa here?}. They’ve now included eggless choices for the absolutely lovely savoury parmesan waffles {though we highly recommend also trying the poached egg + tomato variety}.

Other additions to the menu are a tortellini dish with spinach, basil, ricotta cheese, bechamel sauce and mushrooms. If you’d trade a tortellini with another paste type, do try their tagliatelle {pronounced ta-lia-tel-lay}, which is homemade pasta in parmesan cream, mushrooms and black truffle.