Our favourite café in Colaba, Le15 Café, has a whole new expanded menu launching on September 20, and we are waiting to try it out.
Le15 Café Has A New Menu, And We've Got All The Sweet Details
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Created by Pooja Dhingra and Pablito Agular, this menu is as tempting as before, but with a lot more to choose from. Not only have they added dishes to the menu, they’ve made many of them gluten-free and eggless too.
You will find burgers made in brioche bun, croissants and more sandwiches and salad types on this menu {anyone curious for quinoa here?}. They’ve now included eggless choices for the absolutely lovely savoury parmesan waffles {though we highly recommend also trying the poached egg + tomato variety}.
Other additions to the menu are a tortellini dish with spinach, basil, ricotta cheese, bechamel sauce and mushrooms. If you’d trade a tortellini with another paste type, do try their tagliatelle {pronounced ta-lia-tel-lay}, which is homemade pasta in parmesan cream, mushrooms and black truffle.
What Else?
Have you had their hot chocolate? It’s one of our favourites. Apart from that, the coffee {supplied by Blue Tokai} and desserts make for a perfect evening pick-me-up or morning mood-lifter.
So, We’re Saying…
If the city has you feeling down and you just want some good, good food, taking a seat by the window in this mini-Paris, makes it all better.
#LBBTip
The food menu is available from noon–11pm, and the beverages and dessert all through the day.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)