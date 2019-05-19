Hola! Learn Spanish At The Instituto Hispania In Mumbai

Headquartered in Delhi, The Instituto Hispania has branches in Mumbai in Khar and Mulund. Aiming to spread knowledge of the Spanish culture and language in the country, their courses have eight levels and range from basic to advanced.

The beginner courses have batches that are on weekdays and even weekends. The intermediate and advanced classes are on weekends with different batch timings.

If you're opting for the basic certificate course (70 hours) to advanced course (50 hours), it will cost you INR 13,554. If you opt to learn Spanish just for traveling, you attend a course for 16 hours which will cost you INR 6,000.