Hola! Learn Spanish At The Instituto Hispania In Mumbai
Always wanted to learn the Spanish language but didn't know whether to opt for home classes or outside? The Instituto Hispania should definitely be on your radar.
What Makes It Awesome
Headquartered in Delhi, The Instituto Hispania has branches in Mumbai in Khar and Mulund. Aiming to spread knowledge of the Spanish culture and language in the country, their courses have eight levels and range from basic to advanced.
The beginner courses have batches that are on weekdays and even weekends. The intermediate and advanced classes are on weekends with different batch timings.
If you're opting for the basic certificate course (70 hours) to advanced course (50 hours), it will cost you INR 13,554. If you opt to learn Spanish just for traveling, you attend a course for 16 hours which will cost you INR 6,000.
Pro-Tip
In case you're unable to make it to the classes, you can opt for the online Spanish course, that follow the same syllabus and give you the same certification. The other option is a private tution on one-to-one basis where the pace of the class can be customised as per your need.
