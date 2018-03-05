Stay Cheap Yet Classy With Our Picks From The Dharavi Leather Market

If you’re a true admirer of leather as a material but are a little lost on where to find reasonably-priced yet high on quality goods, hit up Dharavi, home to the largest leather market in the world. We got down to exploring and picked the top five items we’re adding to our wardrobe.
Backpacks
This sturdy, all-leather backpack called us from the window it was dangling from. It’s suave and will pack everything from a laptop {if you want to use it daily} to all your gear for a trek or a short trip. Originally priced at INR 10,000 they had a 75 per cent discount on it which brought it down to INR 2,500.
Where: High Design
Wallets
If your current wallet is in tatters and you’re living in denial about it, may be it’s time to give these a try. Available in both leather and non-leather options, they start from INR 400 and don’t burn a hole in your pocket but only make it look better.
Where: Maaz Leather
Belts
If you raise an eyebrow every time you see the price tag on leather belts at malls, you can relax them now. The market has a huge selection of belts and first copies of brands that come very close to the original in terms of quality. Starting at INR 400, the shop even alters it according to your waist size, if needed, free of any extra charge.
Where: Maaz Leather
Jackets
Keep these for a trip to the mountains or a long biking expedition. Cheaper than your average pure leather jackets from a brand at INR 8,500 – these jackets are for keeps. We like the rugged yet dapper charm that it brings to the table.
Where: High Design
Laptop Bags
If you’re done with flimsy laptop bags bailing out on you after a year or two – get these. Geared with ample pockets inside {and outside}, they’re great for people who like their things organised, and all for INR 2,200, a price we got after an initial citing of INR 6,000.
Where: Excellent Bag Works
#LBBTip
If you don’t like the current designs on display, you can always tell them to make an item from scratch suited to your needs and style. Keep a track of how much materials are going to cost along with labour etc. An informed choice is always better, we say.
