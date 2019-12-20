Old Leather Bag Has Lost Its Charm Or Shoes Need To Be Fixed? This Brand Will Do It All

This brand has branches in Delhi and an online presence in Mumbai. They fix everything from leather bags, shoes, belts, leather jackets. All those ripped leather jackets, leather pumps which have been scratched from a night out clubbing, or a nice bag which has lost of lost its old charm, these are the guys for you.

They’ll fix broken pipings on leather bags, restore the colour of a faded wallet or shoe, stitch up torn panels, and make it as good as new. Although they primarily deal in repairing and restoring luxury brands such as Chanel and Dior, they have the resources to work with any sort of leather and brand. Prices for repair of leather bags would be between INR 2,000–4,500 depending on the work, and for luxury bags be between INR 5,500–6,000. Work on shoes starts from INR 1,500, although the price for each product truly depends on the amount of work required. Give them a call for a better idea.

How It Works: You place your order on their website. The article (shoe/bag) is then assessed and the treatment is then recommended. Once the treatment is done, the product is delivered home.

Products They Service: Leather jackets, leather handbags, briefcases, travel bags and small accessories, leather and suede shoes, heels and boots, leather sofas.