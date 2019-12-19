Leavessence: Finest Betel Gourmet With A Wide Of Range Paans

Leavessence is first Indian traditional shop which combines betel leaf with western dessert. It started with a mission to bring back the Traditional and Ayurvedic process of healing people with health issues using betel leaf in its desserts making it more fun for people to eat. We tasted all their paan i.e. Traditional category paans and Dessert category paans. They even have a frozen category which has following paans: Iceburst, vanilla and Kulfi. They will be launching their new Mango and Strawberry this month exclusively tasted by us along with their new Oreo Cheesecake Paan which just takes your taste to another level that you can't imagine. All their paan were great in taste as their tagline "Authentic" and we got a chance to try their Exotic Paan shot made with paan leaves and vanilla blend ice-cream. The ambience is on point attraction for people with wooden floor finishing and white marble. "P.S: It's actually not hard on pocket as compared to others"