Lebanese Delights, Arbab Is The Place You Should Visit!

Casual Dining

Arbab

Bandra West, Mumbai
Muzzafar Manor Building, Shop 4, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

You want to fill in your love buds with delicious Lebanese food, Arbab is the restaurant you'd love to visit! It is situated on Linking Road, Bandra. It is outdoor dining with comfortable seating arrangements and live screening. The service is quite good and even the staff is friendly. We had ordered the following items. Beverages: Lemon mint Cold Mezze Platter: Humus small scoop Farouche salad Falafel salad Moutabbul small scoop Non-Veg Platters: Lambchop Shish took Lamb tikka Skewer lamb kebab Overall, it was an amazing experience. Food: 5/5 Ambience: 4/5 Service: 5/5

How Much Did It Cost

₹1000 - ₹3000

Best To Go With

Bae

