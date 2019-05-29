Drop By This Luxurious Cafe For Delicious Food With Stunning Sea View

Lotus Cafe, J W Marriott in Mumbai. Perched on the beach and offering stunning Arabian Sea views. The Hotel is redefining luxury in one of India's most captivating cities. Lemon Garlic Roasted Chicken: One of the star dish in the whole buffet. Fresh chicken marinated and smoothly with bell peppers, mini tomatoes, onions, and lemongrass. The chicken was softly cooked with gravy and has a thin crisp roasted coating. Lotus Cafe serves you perfect and exact needed spice balanced dishes where tandoor section has a very strong base at the same time Team nicely worked on Oriental cuisine too. Every staff member keeps on attending your table and is aware of each and every food menu. Taking feedback about every dish and cuisine shows that, the team is really interested in their food and service. The food we had: 1. Chicken malai tikka 2. Fish Tikka 3. Lemon garlic roasted chicken 4. Veg pizza 5. Chicken ghee roast Hyderabadi style 6. Masala daal vada 7. Rassam 8. Berry iced tea 9. Mix fruit mocktail.