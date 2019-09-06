JLWA: A Chic Place With Pretty Decor & Killer Food & Drinks

Located in the prime location of Bandra. JLWA is a stunning chic place with a good ambiance and a positive vibes. We ordered the following- Cocktails • Wild Berry Sangria- Loved the sangria with a subtle hint of wild berries. • Love Affair: Made with 5 different spirits and infused tropical fruit. It is a heady classy drink. • Hello Darling: A drink made with grapes, mint, shaken run & a splash of champagne. It tasted good. Somehow wasn't to my palate. Mocktail • Orange Punch- An orangy mocktail made with fresh orange, kaffir, orange soda. A definite must-try. Starters •Baked mushroom tarts- The 🌟 of the lunch. They tasted as amazing they looked. The dash of sweet onion jam on top of a crispy tart filled with kalimirch mushroom was a match made in heaven. •Hadippa Panner tikka- Soft, melt in the mouth paneer tasted absolutely amazing due to slight charring. Main •Grilled Vegetable Risotto- Good plating, great portion size but it lacked in the taste department. •Mushroom Stroganoff- The panky pilaf with the creamy sauce & mushroom with a dash of black olives was pretty amazing. It's a simple, classy dish, not too intense or too bland. It has its own earthy flavour. Desserts •Lemon French toast- Mouth melting yet crisp lemon French toast with just the perfect hint of lemon served with a sweet sauce was a match made in heaven. • Creme brulee- The creme brulee was absolutely delicious on its own. The guava wasn't really required there.