This Travel Group Will Help You Get Lost With Camping, Bonfires And More

The concept of Let’s Get Lost {LSL} is based on ‘tent-ertainment’. Previously, the group has hosted many fun camping events such as movie watching under the stars at Rajmachi Fort, Djembe drum camp at Tikona, monsoon trek with heritage stay at Matheran, star-gazing and riverside camping at Pavana and so on.

This year, they conducted their first trip to Pondicherry. LSL aims to take enthusiastic travelers to some hidden jewels and places that are on most people’s bucket lists but never get ticked off or are never even heard of. They promise to make these trips adventurous, cultural and as local as possible in flavor.