We came across the travel group, Let’s Get Lost, which will help you get to a wide range of interest-based overnight camps around Mumbai and even explore many outbound destinations across India.
This Travel Group Will Help You Get Lost With Camping, Bonfires And More
The concept of Let’s Get Lost {LSL} is based on ‘tent-ertainment’. Previously, the group has hosted many fun camping events such as movie watching under the stars at Rajmachi Fort, Djembe drum camp at Tikona, monsoon trek with heritage stay at Matheran, star-gazing and riverside camping at Pavana and so on.
This year, they conducted their first trip to Pondicherry. LSL aims to take enthusiastic travelers to some hidden jewels and places that are on most people’s bucket lists but never get ticked off or are never even heard of. They promise to make these trips adventurous, cultural and as local as possible in flavor.
Coming up, LSL is targeting the long holiday weekends for all travelers. Look forward to paragliding and trekking in Bir-Billing, the Rhododendron trek, Sikkim, Punjab cultural tour, bouldering in Hampi, detox holiday in Gokarna along with fun camps such as their upcoming pet camp, glamping in Alibaug and much more.
A good trip requires meticulous planning and LSL specializes in that. From cultural getaways to detox breaks, they do it all. There is also always a ‘personal touch’, such as a French culinary experience in Pondicherry specially curated for the group, stay at a local farm in Punjab with local delicacies, etc.
It’s simple. All you need to do is get in touch with them via their page. They organise one trip/camp in two-three months. Their itineraries are fairly thorough, and their pricing fairly affordable given the high standards of all arrangements. They price their trips/events on a per-person basis and it usually includes everything from transport and stay to food and activities.
