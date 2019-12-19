Let's Have A Wafflelicious Day

Dessert Parlours

Beyond Waffles

Tardeo, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bayside Mall Shopping Centre, Shop 23, Pandit Madan Malviya Road, Haji Ali, Tardeo, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Beyond Waffles is a cute little outlet just opposite the Bayside mall Haji Ali, the interiors are vibrantly coloured with royal blue and stunning pink. They have a good range of dishes in their menu, a bit of everything from desserts to Savouries, From milkshakes to thirst quenchers. Very Peri Nachos – Crispy Nachos with a perfect bean salsa topped with a lot of cheese and mayonnaise. Ferrero  Icecream – A good scoop of Ferrero ice cream is what you need to have a great day. It was really smoothing it had bits of Ferrero chocolate in it and drizzled with lots of chocolate sauce. Death By Chocolate Waffles – I would highly recommend trying this for all chocolate lover. The waffles were perfectly crips drizzled with a whole lot of milk, dark and white chocolate and most important of all it topped with Belgium chocolate ice cream. That dish is a dream come true. Chocolate Volcano – If you are a serious die-hard chocolate fan you can't miss on this at all. Mini pancakes in a volcano of chocolate sprinkled with some chocolate crispies and butterscotch nutties. Berry Blue cheesecake milkshake – The goodness of everything in one cheesecake and blueberry.  After a whole lot of chocolate rush milkshake was much needed. You can make out the flavours in every sip you take. Will recommend to definitely try this.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group

