Let's Have A Wafflelicious Day

Beyond Waffles is a cute little outlet just opposite the Bayside mall Haji Ali, the interiors are vibrantly coloured with royal blue and stunning pink. They have a good range of dishes in their menu, a bit of everything from desserts to Savouries, From milkshakes to thirst quenchers. Very Peri Nachos – Crispy Nachos with a perfect bean salsa topped with a lot of cheese and mayonnaise. Ferrero Icecream – A good scoop of Ferrero ice cream is what you need to have a great day. It was really smoothing it had bits of Ferrero chocolate in it and drizzled with lots of chocolate sauce. Death By Chocolate Waffles – I would highly recommend trying this for all chocolate lover. The waffles were perfectly crips drizzled with a whole lot of milk, dark and white chocolate and most important of all it topped with Belgium chocolate ice cream. That dish is a dream come true. Chocolate Volcano – If you are a serious die-hard chocolate fan you can't miss on this at all. Mini pancakes in a volcano of chocolate sprinkled with some chocolate crispies and butterscotch nutties. Berry Blue cheesecake milkshake – The goodness of everything in one cheesecake and blueberry. After a whole lot of chocolate rush milkshake was much needed. You can make out the flavours in every sip you take. Will recommend to definitely try this.