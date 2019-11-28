Head Over To Maffys For Amazing Middle Eastern Cuisine In Colaba!

Maffys is a middle eastern restaurant facing the sea near gateway if India. Levantine cuisine is my favourite! Hummus is where the heart is. On recommendations of the chef we ordered a Smokey cauliflower hummus which was so beautifully plated and was very tasty too but had a bit of mushy texture to it thus if compared to the original hummus that they served on side was a total winner for me as it was so creamy and authentic with the right punch of tahini in it. Ahhh the best was Babaganoush, couldn’t stop taking the small pita bread that they served and scoop out the dip with it. The dips are a killer here The next we had was from the hot sharing plates that were Maffys Bahraini potato chap that had a filling of potato, spinach and feta cheese which was good on flavour. This is a fried dish. Then came the halloumi cheese Manakeesh which is the traditional Levantine pizza which was thoroughly enjoyed by Aarav who loves any sort of pizza with olives in it and the cheese on top was so melting and distinction taste so so delectable. We had the Green Tagine that is cooked in earthenware. The saffron flavoured rice served with a plum tomato saucy curry that had mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli and much more was amazing and it had an amalgamation of so many flavours was so authentic yet simple. To end a heavy meal and cut all the savoury we had ordering desserts was a no brainer. This time on the verge of experimenting with some new stuff and not Kuantan or something to do with lotus biscuits I ordered the saffron baked yoghurt whose playing was super appealing to the eye, it had a caramel brittle and nuts with it, was so airy,creamy,light and had that little Indian touch and not too sweet and thus I totally loved it since I’m a big fan of flavoured yoghurts. Not only that but also we had the black sesame ice cream which was majorly made up of white sesame seeds but tasted very earthy and has small pieces of praline chikki to it and was a new addition to my ice cream recommendations and I ended up loving this too. The mocktails are fantastic too. Do try the one with rose and the one with mango date syrup. Overall a wonderful experience Food- 4.5/5 Ambience- 3.75/5 Service- 3.75/5 Vfm- 4/5 Return Index- 4.5/5