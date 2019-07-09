All Heart Eyes For This Beautiful Light House Cafe

Light House Cafe is near Worli seaface which has a really good ambience and is located just a few mins before Atria mall. The place has a decent ambience with mostly focusing on the lights. There's an outdoor sitting as well as indoor. The sitting arrangement is spacious but the sofa is kind of uncomfortable there is a need to add a backrest to it. The food and drinks are really good. In starters I tired Buffalo Chicken it was medium spicy and liked it along with that I had Jerk Chicken. I also tried fish and chips the fish was soft and crispy. This cafe is well known for Chicago pizza so we tried the Butter Chicken it was good but it was on the sweet side. The drinks I had was Raspberry Martini too delicious and really amazing and the other I tried was Berry Surprise it was really refreshing. In all, I love the food and drinks over here but I think they can work more on the food to make it more delicious.