Start Your Day With Cheese Omelet & Keema Pav At Light Of Bharat In Dadar

Their breakfast includes egg specials with bhurji containing chicken, tomato and cheese at INR 70 and omelette laden with chicken and cheese. Living healthy? They also serve an egg-white omelette made out of three eggs at INR 55. For those who like it meaty, we suggest you try their chicken kepsa biryani. It’s hailed for its authenticity. It can easily serve up to three people and we say it’s not a bad deal at INR 300.

The menu offers a variety of options that cater to every palate. There’s burgers and even momos on the menu. We suggest you sit back and order a bun maska with chai to drain out stress after a long day at work here. Head to Dadar beach after, for it only a five minute walk away from there.