Light Up Your Mood With Good Food & Drinks At Kaitlyn's Beer Garden

Kaitlyn's Beer Garden is located at a prime location on a Hill Road in Bandra West. Kaitlyn's Beer Garden will offer you some good food and drinks along with good ambience. A place which you can visit with friends and family. A good range of menu which offers Finger Food, Mexican, Italian, Continental and Asian Cuisine. So what did I eat?? Let's start with the drinks first. I had Bucket Mojito which was Gin and Vodka based concoction. A good in taste and good looking drink. Next, we had Breakfast Sour. It was whiskey based cocktail along with whole egg triple sec and Orange Marmalade. Very appealing to the eyes. Also, in appetizers vegetarians can try Cajun Spiced Potatoes and Masala Paneer Tacos is must try. Non-vegetarians can go for Chicken 65 and Seafood AOP. A great accompaniment with drinks. You can also check their Wraps, Burgers or Flatbreads. For Mains, their Continental options are best. For Desserts, Belgian Chocolate Cake is indulgent and tempting. Pro Tip: This place is best for someone who is looking for chilled beer and they really have a good varieties of Tap Beer. So, don't forget to order for yourself.