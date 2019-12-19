Lighten Up: Gelani Light House Has A Huge Range Of Lights We Love

Super close to Dadar Station, Gelani’s is a lighting store that has loads of lighting options spread across a variety of aesthetics and makes. Looking for something old-worldly and retro? They’ve got lamps that look like vintage street lamps. Are your tastes strictly Bohemian? They’ve got loads of Turkish lamps in many colours, and lamps with colourful resin work on them. Is your style modern AF? We spotted cool, minimalistic chandeliers too! The range starts from INR 300 and can go up quite high, depending on your taste or requirement. The store also stocks basic LED lights, light bulbs, halogens, tube lights, string lights, table lamps and a variety of doorbells. We also spotted lovely wall lamps embellished with beadwork and would be lovely for bedrooms and passages in your home. Our faves were a chandelier made out of Turkish lamps, another one that was super new-age with floating lights in it, and we loved all of the retro lamps. Make your way here for lighting that’s both luxurious and utilitarian!