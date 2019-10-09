This Restaurant Offers Some Amazing Global Flavours With A Stunning Decor!

Lights, Camera, Magic that what you ideally feel when you first enter JLWA. The ambience is just lit and will pop your eyeballs because it is well decorated with lights and seating is arranged neatly To begin with we called for drinks that is Tauba Tera Jalwa and Melon Ball both the drinks were cocktails and were on point,it was actually very good, then for Starters we ordered a couple of things that are Nimboo Kalimirch Chicken super tasty an highly recommended dish here, Jack Daniel Prawns was just amaze loved how it gave prawns a new taste, a very unique concept and also a must-have here, next we ordered for Greek-Style Chicken Kebab and Chilli Cheese Sliders both very equally tasty, Next for the Mains we ordered Grilled Chicken Steak and this one of finest steak I have ever had, it was totally crazy and chicken was stuffed plus the mashed potatoes and veggies just contributed well to the dish this is also a must-have dish here, along with the Mains we called for some more drinks that are their famous Banarsi Paan Beer(Cocktail) which was very unique with the concept of Paan and tasted great, also we called for Mango Mule(Mocktail) which wat equally good like the other drinks, and lastly for desserts we ordered Lemon French Toast which was mouth Watering and super tasty also a highly recommended dish here, Overall this place is just perfect for Gathering's, Parties and their Portion Sizes equally justified to their prices a must-visit Place