From Cocktails To Dimsums, This Asian Bar Room Is Just Perfect For Everything

Lilt is a modern Asian bar room. It is located near to the lower parel station. The place is huge and has an amazing ambience with really nice seating arrangement. A long bar with the superb interiors wherein bar back were rotating and the bartender churns out amazing cocktails and mocktails. The walls were adorned with geometric strings art, the entire wall looks beautiful and mesmerizing. We surely enjoyed the scrumptious food offered at this place. Let's go quickly on what we had and what we recommend to have at this place. Food: 🔹Crispy Corn Chilli Pepper: My favourite dish perfect crisp, corn with a crisp twist. It was a good start and it definitely goes well with cocktails. 🔹Cream Sweet Cheese pepper wontons: Super delicious I really enjoyed the crunch of this and highly recommend to try this. 🔹Kale Edamme Gyzoa Spring garlic Dimsum: It was grilled dimsum taste wise but was bit bitter. Overall great! Dessert: 🔹Chocolate Salted almond praline pyramid: Perfect presentation the taste was damn good for all the chocolate lover definitely this one is for you. 🔹Citrus Cheese Cake: This dish had bite-sized cheese Cake chunk, Perfect presentation and one of the best cheese Cake I had till date.