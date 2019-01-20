Check Out This Party Hub In The City!

Lilt-Modern Asian | Bar Room: The party hub in Lower Parel, serving amazing modern Asian food. The place serves authentic Asian cuisine food, also has an amazing cocktail menu. Party people, do not miss this place. The menu is crafted with some of the best ingredients, especially Spice mix of Oriental flavours which were truly amazing. The place has a lovely massive bar counter with a rotating bar shelf having exquisite Spirits. Amazing bar table, fine dining table, also a top section available for a corporate & private party. We started with different cocktails from the bar menu, as we were a group of friends together. Some of my favourite cocktail: Western Dewberry Mule: Vodka based fabulous cocktail mixed with cucumber, ginger & blueberry. A must try! Prenelli: Hazelnut, coffee & Vodka, with theatrical effects to add some highlights to the drink. One of the best vodka-based drink. Maple Sangria: Wine Rose lovers, one of the best Sangria, with brandy & maple syrup. Perfect for wine lovers. Some appetizers & bar nibbles to go with our drinks. Kaffir Lemon Basil Pesto, wedges with in house peri-peri sauce, lime flavour on wedges. Bit spicy but amazing. Thin wheat crust pizza, topped with cottage cheese and a must have. sweet Potato five Spice: With an amazing texture, beautifully presented with spice rub, loved the flavours. One of the best dish! Mains was accompanied by Jasmine rice, Khowsuey, the Burmese classic with the amazing coconut based curry. Accompanied with different ingredients like fried onion, garlic, spring onion, peanut and more. Kale Cheese Cake, kudos to the chef for this beautiful dish. Tiramisu, Classic dish, everything was right about this dish. Loved the coffee punch. Great desserts! The place has amazing service. Would highly recommend!