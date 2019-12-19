For The Modern Woman: This Fashion Label Has Versatile Clothing That You Deserve To Drape

Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki embodies a unique aesthetic where design rhymes with art to create timeless pieces for the new-age woman. From long dresses to tops, to tunics and even a whole range of bridal wear, this brand is a pro in versatility, modernity and elegance.

What we really liked is that the staff is super friendly, and will guide you about what suits your body the best and what would make you comfortable. And the best part is that their categories in clothing have unique themes.

They have Songs Of The Wild, with minimalistic animal print clothing, in light colors (INR 9,000 onward.) They've got Songs Of The Sea, with shades of blue and black. And their long dresses, skirts, shrugs and palazzos will make for great additions to your wardrobes (INR 12,000 onward.) The Flight Of Fantasy collection was our favorite. It is an ode to the untamed musical notes of the jungle, and celebrates the fearlessness and confidence of women (between INR 10,000 and INR 20,000.)

From jackets and coats to gowns and sarees, Limerick is all things bright, bold and beautiful and if you're an embodiment of all three, then this label is for you.

