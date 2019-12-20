Show Me The Shoes: From Basic To Bling At This Bandra Shoe Store

If you've been to Linking Road, you would have spotted the line-up of shoe stores that stretch down the street. Sole to Soul happens to be one of those stores. This bi-level store's got every kind of shoe that you can think of and really calls out to the shoe maniac in all of us.

Featuring original designs, the brand is over 15 years old and has quite a good rep in terms of the quality of their products. The collection is diverse and you'll find sturdy and practical pumps that are ideal for office and the Mumbai commute, sneakers and casual lace-ups for those of you who love your denims, strappy sandals for party wear, and of course those diamond-studded heels that go well with all the festive wear you've got in your closet.

We found the service to be helpful and accommodating here as well, and quite well versed in what's available and what's not. While most of their designs are of the standard variety, those of you who like your shoes a bit more modern and out of the box will find unique designs, plus they also keep up with ongoing trends, so you'll want to check in as per what's in fashion.

Prices are varying and you can get a pair of flats from INR 895 onwards, while we spotted mojaris from INR 2,090, blingy flats from INR 1,690, loafers from INR 2,390, and wedge heels from INR 2,290. They also have bags on display, and start at around INR 2,000.